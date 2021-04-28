Bellway (LON:BWY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,014.13

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,014.13 ($39.38) and traded as high as GBX 3,674 ($48.00). Bellway shares last traded at GBX 3,648 ($47.66), with a volume of 244,628 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BWY shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,040 ($52.78) to GBX 3,780 ($49.39) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,111 ($40.65) to GBX 3,311 ($43.26) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,330 ($43.51) price target on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,400 ($44.42) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,350 ($43.77) price target on shares of Bellway in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,578.55 ($46.75).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,504.14 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,014.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of £4.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.68.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 35 ($0.46) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. Bellway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.51%.

About Bellway (LON:BWY)

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

