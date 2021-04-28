Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.230-0.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $515 million-$555 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $515.67 million.Benchmark Electronics also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.23-0.29 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BHE. Sidoti lowered shares of Benchmark Electronics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Benchmark Electronics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Benchmark Electronics from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

BHE traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $30.18. The company had a trading volume of 128,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,127. Benchmark Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $32.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,508.25 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.67 and its 200 day moving average is $26.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $521.25 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Benchmark Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.48%.

In other Benchmark Electronics news, CFO Roop Kalyan Lakkaraju bought 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.60 per share, for a total transaction of $26,788.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Benck bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.87 per share, for a total transaction of $50,166.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,984 shares in the company, valued at $5,016,154.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 6,185 shares of company stock worth $177,113. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

