Benchmark Protocol (MARK) Price Tops $1.40 on Exchanges

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 28th. Benchmark Protocol has a total market capitalization of $32.37 million and $279,799.00 worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Benchmark Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.40 or 0.00002554 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Benchmark Protocol has traded 14.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Benchmark Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.16 or 0.00065824 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00020021 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $476.17 or 0.00866815 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00065730 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.85 or 0.00096199 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,506.14 or 0.08202907 BTC.

Benchmark Protocol Coin Profile

Benchmark Protocol (CRYPTO:MARK) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 77,193,908 coins and its circulating supply is 23,076,091 coins. The official website for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.finance . The official message board for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com . Benchmark Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Benchmark_DeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Benchmark Protocol is a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) protocol that connects traditional financial markets to DeFi markets. The protocol is a rules-based, non-dilutive, supply-elastic collateral utility that also acts as a hedging device. Supply is adjusted based on the Volatility Indexes (VIX) and deviations from the target metric – equal to 1 Special Drawing Rights (SDR) unit. Employing the SDR creates a larger use case rather than exposure to just one currency; the application of this creates a larger user base and delineated exposure to markets around the world. The DeFi space needs a collateral utility that retains its efficacy and increases inherent, baseline liquidity during periods of high volatility. “

Benchmark Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benchmark Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Benchmark Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Benchmark Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Benchmark Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Benchmark Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.