Benchmark Upgrades AutoNation (NYSE:AN) to Buy

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) was upgraded by research analysts at Benchmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.34% from the stock’s previous close.

AN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.22.

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $101.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.87. AutoNation has a 1 year low of $31.88 and a 1 year high of $104.16.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AutoNation will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 3,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $254,961.90. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,271,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 192,130 shares of company stock valued at $15,489,223. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AutoNation by 7,502.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,372,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,578,000 after buying an additional 2,341,304 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 698,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,720,000 after purchasing an additional 60,826 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,569,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in AutoNation by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 658,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 568,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,705,000 after purchasing an additional 19,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

