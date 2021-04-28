Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) a €79.50 Price Target

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) has been assigned a €79.50 ($93.53) price objective by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FME. Independent Research set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Nord/LB set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €69.21 ($81.42).

FME opened at €65.34 ($76.87) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.40. The company has a market cap of $19.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is €62.71 and its 200 day moving average is €65.85. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a 12-month high of €79.96 ($94.07).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

