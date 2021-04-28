Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY)

Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Geberit in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Geberit in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of GBERY stock remained flat at $$68.80 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 640 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,112. Geberit has a fifty-two week low of $41.81 and a fifty-two week high of $68.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.04.

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry worldwide. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology, and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

