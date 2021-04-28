Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY)

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SBGSY. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

OTCMKTS:SBGSY traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $33.29. 72,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,254. The company has a market capitalization of $94.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12 month low of $16.15 and a 12 month high of $33.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.23.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

