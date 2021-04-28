Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Has $14.44 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 9.2% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 214.0% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 97,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,602,000 after purchasing an additional 30,439 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 23,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $419.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,380,071. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $275.00 and a 12 month high of $419.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $403.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $378.04.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

