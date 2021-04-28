Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC Has $7.30 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 4.6% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.3% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.3% in the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.4% in the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $340.47. The company had a trading volume of 708,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,268,680. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $211.12 and a fifty-two week high of $342.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $325.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $315.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

