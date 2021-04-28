Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.13.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BRY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Berry from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Berry from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRY opened at $5.92 on Wednesday. Berry has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $6.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.88 and a 200 day moving average of $4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). Berry had a positive return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 35.49%. The company had revenue of $61.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Berry will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Berry’s payout ratio is presently 11.85%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Berry during the first quarter valued at $137,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Berry during the first quarter valued at $32,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Berry during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Berry during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Berry during the first quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

About Berry

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

