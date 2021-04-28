BetterBetting (BETR) Trading 43,024.5% Higher Over Last Week

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded 11,349% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 28th. One BetterBetting coin can now be bought for $0.82 or 0.00001373 BTC on exchanges. BetterBetting has a market cap of $232.69 million and $333,228.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BetterBetting has traded 43,024.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00065509 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00020725 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.81 or 0.00071631 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $444.41 or 0.00820338 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.03 or 0.00096040 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,178.45 or 0.07713033 BTC.

About BetterBetting

BETR is a coin. It launched on December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,863 coins and its circulating supply is 285,140,472 coins. The official website for BetterBetting is www.betterbetting.org . BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BetterBetting is a decentralized sports betting marketplace that uses the BETR token as its betting currency. BetterBetting aims to establish truly decentralised online sports betting. “

BetterBetting Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BetterBetting should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BetterBetting using one of the exchanges listed above.

