Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) Coverage Initiated at Truist Securities

Equities research analysts at Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 108.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on XAIR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beyond Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist started coverage on Beyond Air in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Beyond Air stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 6.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.01 million, a P/E ratio of -3.67 and a beta of -0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.75. Beyond Air has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $8.90.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Beyond Air will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert Carey acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.67 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.00. 18.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Beyond Air by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 38,899 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Beyond Air by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 122,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 13,233 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Air during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Beyond Air by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Beyond Air by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled nitric oxide (NO) to treat respiratory infections, and gaseous NO to treat solid tumors. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of lung infections, persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc in June 2019.

