Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) Research Coverage Started at Truist

Stock analysts at Truist initiated coverage on shares of Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Truist’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 108.70% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beyond Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Beyond Air stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.75. 4,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,486. The firm has a market cap of $117.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of -0.66. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.66 and a 200 day moving average of $5.75. Beyond Air has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $8.90.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Beyond Air will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Carey bought 17,000 shares of Beyond Air stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $96,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 131,418 shares in the company, valued at $749,082.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Beyond Air during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Beyond Air during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Beyond Air during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Beyond Air during the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled nitric oxide (NO) to treat respiratory infections, and gaseous NO to treat solid tumors. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of lung infections, persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc in June 2019.

