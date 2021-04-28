Bezant Achieves Market Cap of $4.60 Million (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 106.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. During the last seven days, Bezant has traded up 439.7% against the U.S. dollar. Bezant has a total market capitalization of $4.60 million and $13,534.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bezant coin can now be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.80 or 0.00065192 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00020144 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.72 or 0.00068688 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $455.54 or 0.00829446 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.10 or 0.00096687 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,299.33 or 0.07828268 BTC.

Bezant Coin Profile

Bezant (BZNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bezant’s official website is bezant.io . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

Bezant Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bezant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

