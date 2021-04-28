BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Updates Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) updated its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $540 million-$590 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $566 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BGC Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of BGC Partners stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.76. The company had a trading volume of 86,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,763,721. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.28 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.16. BGC Partners has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $5.98.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The company had revenue of $479.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BGC Partners will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

