Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) CEO Sells $582,152.08 in Stock

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) CEO Kevin Lee sold 18,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $582,152.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 273,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,550,231.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of BCYC stock traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,304. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.58. The company has a market capitalization of $741.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.74 and a beta of -0.21. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $33.20. The company has a quick ratio of 9.63, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $3.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 321.26% and a negative return on equity of 42.73%. Sell-side analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. 42.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BCYC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

