BIDR (BIDR) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $24.10 Million

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 28th. BIDR has a market capitalization of $6.10 million and approximately $24.10 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BIDR coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BIDR has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.63 or 0.00061586 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $149.98 or 0.00274660 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $574.37 or 0.01051865 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00025764 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $386.72 or 0.00708222 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,242.40 or 1.01167790 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About BIDR

BIDR’s launch date was June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 90,000,000,000 coins. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BIDR’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

BIDR Coin Trading

