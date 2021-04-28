Biffa (OTCMKTS:BFFBF) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Biffa plc (OTCMKTS:BFFBF) shares rose 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.92 and last traded at $3.92. Approximately 25,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 14,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.91.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.94.

About Biffa (OTCMKTS:BFFBF)

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Collections and Resources & Energy. It is involved in the collection, recycling, treatment, processing, and disposal of waste; and production of energy, as well as production and sale of recovered commodities, such as energies, papers, glasses, metals, and plastics.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Biffa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biffa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.