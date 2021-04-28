Big Cypress Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BCYP) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.91

Shares of Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BCYP) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.91 and traded as high as $9.94. Big Cypress Acquisition shares last traded at $9.90, with a volume of 583 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.80.

About Big Cypress Acquisition (OTCMKTS:BCYP)

Big Cypress Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It intends to focus on life science companies in the United States and Israel. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

