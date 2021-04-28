BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) CTO Sells $556,300.00 in Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $556,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 104,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,808,606.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brian Singh Dhatt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 24th, Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.27, for a total value of $542,700.00.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $691,900.00.

BIGC traded up $3.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,150,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,203,213. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.59 and a 52 week high of $162.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.87 and its 200-day moving average is $70.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.58 million. The business’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised BigCommerce from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised BigCommerce from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on BigCommerce from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.37.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIGC. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in BigCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in BigCommerce by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in BigCommerce by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in BigCommerce by 773.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in BigCommerce during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

