Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Insider Sells $1,231,950.00 in Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) insider Bora Chung sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total transaction of $1,231,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,530,141.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bora Chung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 24th, Bora Chung sold 7,500 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total transaction of $1,113,750.00.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Bora Chung sold 7,500 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total transaction of $1,270,725.00.

Shares of NYSE BILL traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.43. 740,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,332,894. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.29 and a 52 week high of $195.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.46. The company has a market cap of $13.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -312.37.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $54.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.94 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BILL. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BILL. DCM International IV Ltd bought a new stake in Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth about $269,917,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth about $175,795,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bill.com by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,080,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,018,000 after buying an additional 984,232 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth about $87,234,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Bill.com by 1,405.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 638,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,122,000 after buying an additional 595,796 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

