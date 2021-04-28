Binance Coin (BNB) Price Hits $560.76

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. One Binance Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $560.76 or 0.01022024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Binance Coin has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. Binance Coin has a total market cap of $86.04 billion and approximately $4.10 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Binance Coin Profile
BNB is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 169,432,897 coins and its circulating supply is 153,432,897 coins. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Binance Coin
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
