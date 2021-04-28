Bintex Futures (BNTX) Market Capitalization Reaches $82,729.20

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 28th. One Bintex Futures coin can now be bought for about $0.82 or 0.00001500 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bintex Futures has a market capitalization of $82,729.20 and approximately $1.24 million worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bintex Futures has traded down 4.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002460 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.58 or 0.00061347 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $149.71 or 0.00273485 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $564.48 or 0.01031152 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $399.99 or 0.00730683 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00025867 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,711.87 or 0.99944327 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bintex Futures’ official website is bintexfutures.com . Bintex Futures’ official message board is medium.com/@bintexfutures

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bintex Futures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bintex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

