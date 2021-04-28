BioGaia AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOGY) Short Interest Update

BioGaia AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOGY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 233.3% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Separately, Danske downgraded BioGaia AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

BIOGY stock opened at $25.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.19. BioGaia AB has a 1 year low of $23.26 and a 1 year high of $33.25.

BioGaia AB (publ) develops, markets, and sells probiotic products with documented health benefits worldwide. It operates in Pediatrics, Adult Health, and Other segments. The Pediatrics segment offers drops, oral rehydration solutions, and gut health tablets, as well as cultures that are used as an ingredient in infant formula.

