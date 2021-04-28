Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,806 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Biogen worth $28,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

BIIB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $258.00 to $358.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $305.57.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $267.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $363.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $269.22 and its 200 day moving average is $264.58.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.