Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 17.500-19.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $18.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.45 billion-$10.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.57 billion.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BIIB. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Biogen from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $258.00 to $358.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Biogen from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $264.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $305.57.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $267.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Biogen has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $363.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $269.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.58.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $9.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Biogen will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Read More: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.