Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Updates Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) updated its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $43.80 million-$43.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.41 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.75.

Shares of BHVN stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,518. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $42.74 and a fifty-two week high of $100.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.39 and its 200 day moving average is $82.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 1.09.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.73). The business had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.85) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 350900.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John W. Childs bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.14 per share, with a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,532,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,629,310.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Childs bought 13,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,932.00. Company insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

