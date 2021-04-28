Biome Grow Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOIF) Short Interest Down 82.0% in April

Biome Grow Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOIF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 82.0% from the March 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Biome Grow stock opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.05. Biome Grow has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.11.

About Biome Grow

Biome Grow Inc, through its subsidiaries, cultivates, produces, and distributes cannabis at Antigonish, Nova Scotia. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

