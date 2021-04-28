bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $120.25

bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $120.25 and last traded at $120.25, with a volume of 22 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $130.22.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of bioMérieux from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of bioMérieux in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of bioMérieux from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of bioMérieux in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.47 and a beta of 0.15.

bioMÃ©rieux SA develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for private and hospital laboratories for the diagnosis of infectious diseases. The company offers systems, which use biological sample to diagnose infectious diseases, cardiovascular pathologies, and various cancers; and microbiological testing of manufacturing for food, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and veterinary sectors.

