Bird.Money (BIRD) Market Capitalization Hits $14.65 Million

Bird.Money (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 28th. In the last week, Bird.Money has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. One Bird.Money coin can now be purchased for $174.99 or 0.00319395 BTC on exchanges. Bird.Money has a total market capitalization of $14.65 million and $1.25 million worth of Bird.Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.84 or 0.00065414 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00020137 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $471.57 or 0.00860719 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.78 or 0.00065307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.11 or 0.00096942 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,323.82 or 0.07891929 BTC.

Bird.Money Profile

Bird.Money (CRYPTO:BIRD) is a coin. Bird.Money’s total supply is 140,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,733 coins. The official message board for Bird.Money is medium.com/bird-money . The official website for Bird.Money is www.bird.money . Bird.Money’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

Bird.Money Coin Trading

