Bismuth (BIS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.72 Million

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One Bismuth coin can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000742 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bismuth has a total market cap of $7.72 million and $15,077.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bismuth has traded up 72.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00009683 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000089 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000035 BTC.

888tron (888) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Bismuth Profile

Bismuth (BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 27,804,657 coins and its circulating supply is 19,003,217 coins. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Bismuth Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

