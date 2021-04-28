BitBall (BTB) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $886,867.00

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. In the last week, BitBall has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar. BitBall has a market capitalization of $1.67 million and approximately $886,867.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitBall coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,007.21 or 1.00384806 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00041409 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00010896 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $73.22 or 0.00136087 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001176 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000931 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001739 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004946 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About BitBall

BitBall is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

