BitBall (BTB) Achieves Market Cap of $1.67 Million

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 28th. Over the last week, BitBall has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. BitBall has a total market capitalization of $1.67 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitBall coin can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,965.40 or 1.00178453 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00041365 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00010469 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.35 or 0.00131860 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000940 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001856 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004513 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About BitBall

BTB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

