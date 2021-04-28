BitCoal (COAL) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2,665.00

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 28th. In the last week, BitCoal has traded 160.1% higher against the US dollar. One BitCoal coin can now be purchased for $0.0098 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. BitCoal has a total market capitalization of $44,240.88 and $2,665.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.42 or 0.00760776 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004436 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0929 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000094 BTC.

BitCoal Profile

BitCoal (CRYPTO:COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io . The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

Buying and Selling BitCoal

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

