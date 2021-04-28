Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Trading Up 29.2% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded down 12.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. Bitcoin Atom has a total market cap of $7.94 million and $744.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded up 29.2% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00000787 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

Bitcoin Atom is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

