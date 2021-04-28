Bitcoin Cash (BCH) One Day Trading Volume Hits $3.50 Billion

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $884.33 or 0.01632381 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $16.56 billion and approximately $3.50 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,173.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.45 or 0.00521383 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.07 or 0.00064735 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001567 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003745 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,721,769 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

