Bitcoin Confidential Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.59 Million (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 28th. Bitcoin Confidential has a market cap of $4.59 million and approximately $7,890.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 15.5% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Confidential alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00013525 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $194.08 or 0.00353289 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004838 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 43.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Profile

Bitcoin Confidential is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Confidential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Confidential and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.