Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.58 Billion

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $90.27 or 0.00167779 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $1.58 billion and $237.37 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $232.89 or 0.00432875 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $116.32 or 0.00216206 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 27.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00011941 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003634 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

