Bitcoin Gold Trading 3.8% Higher This Week (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. In the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for $91.08 or 0.00165994 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $1.60 billion and approximately $227.69 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.75 or 0.00426022 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00015184 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.33 or 0.00222948 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 38.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004163 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 39.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.