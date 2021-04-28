Bitcoin SV Price Reaches $289.44 on Major Exchanges (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion and $1.50 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for $289.44 or 0.00526736 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,950.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $890.13 or 0.01619884 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.89 or 0.00063497 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001573 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003712 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 25.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,718,170 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

