BitcoinPoS (BPS) Market Capitalization Reaches $19.50 Million

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. During the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded 29.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitcoinPoS coin can currently be purchased for about $4.54 or 0.00008286 BTC on exchanges. BitcoinPoS has a total market capitalization of $19.50 million and $28,954.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About BitcoinPoS

BPS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 4,510,356 coins and its circulating supply is 4,298,902 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. The official website for BitcoinPoS is www.bitcoinpos.net. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

BitcoinPoS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinPoS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinPoS using one of the exchanges listed above.

