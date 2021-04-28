BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Price Hits $0.0018

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded up 16.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. BitcoinZ has a market cap of $16.74 million and approximately $58,652.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 343% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $237.25 or 0.00434812 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.76 or 0.00166331 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00013950 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.83 or 0.00215953 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003949 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BTCZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,289,334,357 coins. The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

