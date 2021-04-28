BitDegree (BDG) Price Reaches $0.0040 on Major Exchanges

BitDegree (CURRENCY:BDG) traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 28th. BitDegree has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and $1,607.00 worth of BitDegree was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitDegree coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BitDegree has traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00065371 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00020792 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.32 or 0.00072431 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $447.98 or 0.00825225 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.34 or 0.00096424 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,183.32 or 0.07706043 BTC.

BitDegree Profile

BitDegree is a coin. BitDegree’s total supply is 514,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 384,560,931 coins. The official website for BitDegree is www.bitdegree.org . BitDegree’s official Twitter account is @bitdegree_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitDegree is /r/BitDegree and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitDegree is a blockchain-powered online education platform that allows students to acquire skills that are currently required by the labor market. It allows current potential employers, digital service providers and sponsors to create smart-incentive contracts. These smart contracts allow the exchange of tokens between a sponsor (the Incentive Creator) and a student(the Incentive Taker), who is committing to study a specific subject in order to receive tokens (the Incentive). BDG is an Ethereum-based token used within the BitDegree platform. “

BitDegree Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDegree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitDegree should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitDegree using one of the exchanges listed above.

