BitMoney Price Hits $0.0001 (BIT)

BitMoney (CURRENCY:BIT) traded 45.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One BitMoney coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. BitMoney has a total market cap of $9,232.66 and $8.00 worth of BitMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitMoney has traded 66.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitMoney alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00061347 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.63 or 0.00272123 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004243 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $565.35 or 0.01028182 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $400.97 or 0.00729220 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00026042 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,756.99 or 0.99584406 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

BitMoney Profile

BitMoney’s total supply is 87,904,513 coins and its circulating supply is 82,497,698 coins. BitMoney’s official Twitter account is @bitrewards and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitMoney’s official website is bitmoney.ws

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

Buying and Selling BitMoney

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMoney directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitMoney should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitMoney using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitMoney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitMoney and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.