Bitradio (BRO) Price Down 26.5% Over Last Week

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 28th. Over the last week, Bitradio has traded down 26.5% against the US dollar. Bitradio has a market cap of $81,216.44 and $74.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitradio coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00005942 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00021489 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $719.81 or 0.01314897 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitradio Profile

Bitradio (BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,890,564 coins and its circulating supply is 9,890,560 coins. Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitradio

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

