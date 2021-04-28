BitRewards 1-Day Volume Hits $547.00 (BIT)

BitRewards (CURRENCY:BIT) traded 27.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One BitRewards coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitRewards has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitRewards has a market cap of $100,231.25 and $547.00 worth of BitRewards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00036311 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001140 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00004858 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001285 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002748 BTC.

About BitRewards

BitRewards is a coin. BitRewards’ total supply is 544,070,956 coins and its circulating supply is 342,725,114 coins. BitRewards’ official website is bitrewards.network . BitRewards’ official message board is medium.com/@bitrewards . BitRewards’ official Twitter account is @BitrewardsXbr and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitRewards is /r/BitRewards_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

Buying and Selling BitRewards

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitRewards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitRewards should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitRewards using one of the exchanges listed above.

