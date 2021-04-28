BitTorrent (BTT) Hits Market Cap of $4.62 Billion

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 28th. During the last week, BitTorrent has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One BitTorrent coin can currently be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. BitTorrent has a total market cap of $4.62 billion and $1.14 billion worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00030367 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00009590 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00009849 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003622 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005874 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000594 BTC.

About BitTorrent

BitTorrent (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,952,625,000 coins. The official message board for BitTorrent is blog.bittorrent.com . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

