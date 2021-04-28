BitTorrent Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.49 Billion (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 28th. One BitTorrent coin can currently be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BitTorrent has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. BitTorrent has a market cap of $4.72 billion and approximately $1.49 billion worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00031749 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00010872 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00009664 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00009201 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003653 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00006056 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000571 BTC.

BitTorrent Profile

BitTorrent is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,952,625,000 coins. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com . The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

Buying and Selling BitTorrent

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent using one of the exchanges listed above.

