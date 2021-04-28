BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,159 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,724 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $7,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1,044.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 141,736 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $17,586,000 after buying an additional 156,736 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,506 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,406,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $186,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at about $2,446,000. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.69.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $184.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $335.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $98.86 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.12, for a total transaction of $41,826,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,785,668.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 839,487 shares of company stock valued at $158,444,151. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

