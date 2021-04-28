BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Has $7.51 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 35.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,007 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,353.00 to $2,625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Truist upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,219.26.

GOOGL opened at $2,290.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,149.12 and a 200 day moving average of $1,894.41. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,230.38 and a fifty-two week high of $2,324.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

